FORT PIERCE | For many of today’s grandparents, passing on a legacy of faith to this generation is both loving and challenging.
Census data shows that 42 percent of grandparents are “grandparent caregivers,” directly raising young children, the highest percentage being in the south. The Catholic Grandparents Association is encouraging parishes to celebrate World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, Sunday, July 25, under the banner of their mission statement, “To help grandparents pass on the faith and to keep prayer at the heart of family life.” The designation comes after two decades of direct action and planning.
The organization was founded in 2001 by Catherine Wiley, an Irish grandmother of 10, who lives in Ireland part-time and made it her life’s mission to promote the unique vocation of grandparents in passing on the faith. In 2008, an official prayer for grandparents and the elderly was authored by Pope Benedict XVI in response to the association’s request for a sacred writ of intercession.
In 2009, she organized the National Grandparents Crusade, a pilgrimage to the Diocese of Palm Beach – the first in the United States – arranged through the diocesan Office of Family Life and Marriage. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola which was well attended. Families came from more than 100 miles away to attend.
In her statement, Wiley said, “We are overjoyed to read the wonderful message that the Holy Father has offered the first-ever World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.” She continued that God’s requirement to honor them does not cease. It is a call to treat them fairly with love, high regard and kindness.
Marilyn Henry, international coordinator of the Catholic Grandparents Association, is a grandparent herself, and sees the urgency.
“The vocation of grandparents, and probably their last, is to pass along their faith to the next generation,” she said. “We somehow failed to catechize properly. I see it happening in my family. Grandparents have a different love; perhaps the children listen more.”
According to Henry, the association is growing in Florida, approaching 70 ministries and parishes. There is interest worldwide. Online meetings became brainstorming ideas for how to celebrate. The next Zoom meeting will include John Michael Talbot, a Catholic musician, author and Founder of the Brothers and Sisters of Charity.
“A thousand prayer cards were sent to the cathedral in St. Petersburg. We have been praying and campaigning for this since the Eucharistic Conference in Milan,” she said. “We prayed and wrote letters to the pope. During COVID, the timing was right. The Holy Father realized that the elderly were alone and dying. He agreed to encourage and support grandparents for all they contribute.”
Wiley summarized the pope’s letter, “These words of our Holy Father are offered not just to console and comfort us at this time, they are also offered as encouragement to keep going with the important role that we have…which the pope describes as a vocation ‘to preserve our roots, to pass on the faith to the young, and to care for the little ones.’ The pope underlined that there is no retirement age from the work of proclaiming the Gospel and handing down traditions to grandchildren.”
Father Bob Pope, pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish in Fort Pierce, will be celebrating with his parishioners.
“I am a grandparent, although I am a priest,” he said. When his wife passed away, he entered the priesthood. Since his is an older congregation, he established a grandparent support group that meets once a month and uses The Catholic Grandparents Handbook: Creative Ways to Show Love, Share Faith, and Have Fun by Lorene Hanley Duquin. “It covers topics like passing on the faith, absentee grandparenting and coping with distance,” he added.
Part of his parish outreach to the elderly is home and hospital visitations to those who are independent or need assistance. Hardships occurred when visits weren’t allowed, added to the physical separation from family members living out of state, or others who no longer practice their faith at all.
The grandparent day celebration at St. Mark’s will be threefold. They welcome Father Antony Lopez for his first Sunday there and one of three parishioners who are centenarians turns 100 that day. A special blessing of the grandparents and their grandchildren will take place during Mass. Father Pope also honors National Grandparent’s Day annually in September.
Pope Francis’ message concluded with hope: “The prophet Joel once promised: Your old men shall dream dreams, and your young men will have visions” (3:1). The future of the world depends on this covenant between young and old.”
“Especially in these difficult times for our human family, as we continue to sail in the same boat across the stormy sea of the pandemic, your intercession for the world and for the Church has great value: it inspires in everyone the serene trust that we will soon come to shore.”
