The following is a statement by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito on the occasion of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, July 25, 2021:
As we celebrate the first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, I extend to all the senior members among us and to our grandparents, who share so much love and wisdom with us, an assurance of prayers and gratitude. Those who have their grandparents among them have a treasure in the midst of a world that needs to appreciate such treasures. All of us remember our grandparents, who have gone before us, with great fondness and devotion and realize what an impact they have made upon our lives up to this day. May God bless the grandparents and the senior members of our community, and may we be united with those now in God’s Kingdom who are still with us and hand onto to us the greatest wisdom of life in their eternal home.
