PORT ST. LUCIE | A day of inspiration, connection and worship is planned for all women at the “Called By Name 2022 Women’s Encounter” on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Lucie Parish, 290 N.W. Prima Vista Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.
The event will include opportunities for the sacrament of reconciliation, eucharistic adoration and Mass, celebrated by Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, diocesan vocations director.
Rachel Sparks and Kendel Quinlan, two of the organizers, said by email that the “focus of this retreat is to build a community for women and to recognize that we are already seen and known by Christ. In our ability to know Christ more, we can find joy, and in our brokenness, we can have hope because of Christ’s sacrifice for our lives.”
The featured speaker during the day will be Shalini Blubaugh, a wife, mother, and law school graduate-turned-fitness coach. She writes a blog at http://herfitlife7.com/. Worship leader for the encounter will be singer-songwriter, author, and speaker Julie Hoy.
While planning the encounter, Sparks and Quinlan said the retreat team began discussing a theme and various ideas. They recalled a pivotal scene from the TV series “Chosen.”
“In the first episode of the series, Mary Magdalene is overwhelmed and consumed by her past life, and there is a scene where Jesus walks in and sees her,” they said. “It was this scene that struck our retreat team deeply, and as we discussed a topic and theme of our retreat, we settled on ‘Called by Name, Women’s Encounter.’”
“The three talks on the retreat will focus on who we are as everyday women in relation to Mary Magdalene, how the encounters we have can change us and mold us into who we are called to be by Christ, and how we take the encounters we receive and move forward with them,” Sparks and Quinlan added.
