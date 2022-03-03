ROYAL PALM BEACH | The Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is inviting all women to attend its “Catholic Women of Faith, Women of Action” conference Saturday, March 26, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Church, 100 Crestwood Blvd. S.
The event will feature Mass with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, the sacrament of reconciliation, Eucharistic adoration, praying of the rosary, continental breakfast, and lunch.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the first of three women who have extensive Council of Catholic Women experience on the local, state, and national levels will give her presentation.
Winkie LeFils was introduced to the CCW in 1958, and later held positions with the Florida and National Council of Catholic Women. She also represented the NCCW on the board of the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organizations.
Rosie Schuhmacherhasbeenanaffiliationtreasurer,deanerypresidentand president/province director of theFCCW. She haschaired every commission on at least one level of CCW, and haswrittentwoshortbooks.
Susan Harting is LeFils’daughter, and has followed in her mother’s footsteps in CCW. She isservingontheNCCWLeadership Training Development Team as a trainer.
Emcee for the conference will be Doreen Recco, president since May 2021 of the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She said that, as “Women of Faith,” “Winkie and Rosie will speak to their faith journey and how CCW has influenced their lives. As a ‘Woman of Action,’ Susie will speak about her leadership role in the National Council of Catholic Women, as well as the Florida Council of Catholic Women. How her faith directed her path in service to others in programs like human trafficking.”
Recco added: “All three are currently on the Florida Council of Catholic Women board in different commission capacities, and they have been waiting since 2020 to put this program on for us. That’s dedication!”
Organizers hope to bring together women from throughout the diocese for prayer and reflection.
“We want this to be a day of relaxation from the hustle and bustle of everyday life,” Recco said. “If they go away with a deeper sense of purpose, then we have accomplished our goal.
She said celebrating Mass with Bishop Barbarito and praying the rosary together is always special for the women who attend the conference. And having relics of St. John Paul II and St. Maria Faustina at the church aids in the prayerful atmosphere.
“It is always wonderful to see new faces, and maybe they will be encouraged to join an affiliation in their parish or even start one if a council does not exist,” Recco said.
She encourages all local women to come and enjoy the conference, which she views as a “wonderful retreat for your mind, body and soul.”
“In our world, that has been so dark and sad lately, we as Catholic women must be the beacon of light that shines Christ’s love brightly onto everyone. Together, we can accomplish great things,” Recco said.
The cost to attend is $35 each for tickets bought before March 20, and $40 afterward. For students or women religious, the cost is $20. To register, visit https://pbdccw.org/catholic-women-of-faith-women-of-action.
