ROYAL PALM BEACH | It was a day of prayer and reflection mixed with camaraderie at the 11th annual Catholic Women of Faith, Women of Action Conference March 26, 2022, at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Church in Royal Palm Beach, hosted by the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.
The conference was dedicated to two council leaders who recently passed away, Ann Behar and Barbara Lutton. “Barbara picked the theme of the conference: Relax, Reflect and Rejuvenate Your Faith,” said Doreen Recco, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women president, who served as emcee for the day.
The event featured Mass celebrated by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, along with opportunities for the sacrament of reconciliation, Eucharistic adoration, praying the rosary, veneration of the relics of St. Faustina and St. John Paul II, a continental breakfast and lunch, and guest speakers.
Three council women, Winkie LeFils, Rosi Schuhmacher and Susan Harting, gave moving presentations on what it means to lead a life of faith and action.
LeFils, a convert to the Catholic faith and longtime council member, spoke of her personal journey that brought tears of admiration by many council women attending the event.
“My sisters, what a joy it is to be with you today, to be able to share some thoughts about women of faith and about the vocation of marriage,” said LeFils, who has been married to her husband, Donald, for 69 years.
She was introduced to the Catholic Church in her sophomore year of high school when her family moved to Sanford. “This was the beginning of my journey of faith, the wonderful opportunity and the blessings, the joy and the peace of the Catholic faith,” LeFils said. “Father Richard Lyons baptized me in 1951 at All Souls Catholic Church in Sanford, Florida.”
In 1958, she joined the All Souls Catholic Women’s Club, which was later changed to the All Souls CCW. “The fellowship and spiritual nourishment made me a better wife and mother and nurtured me in my spiritual journey,” LeFils said. “I enjoyed the teamwork and support and mentoring when serving as an officer and teammate.
“Today it truly is an honor for this convert to be with you beautiful women of faith. My passion is the Council of Catholic Women and its many programs and support for all God’s people,” she added.
Schuhmacher was born in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Florida in 1968. Like LeFils, she has held many council positions, from affiliation treasurer and president to deanery president, diocesan president and Florida Council of Catholic Women president and province director of Miami. She has also authored two books.
“I was a cradle Catholic never blessed with children,” Schuhmacher said. “My conversion was a subtle conversion. The first retreat I went on, I was really touched, and by the time I went on my second retreat, I wrote my first religious poem.”
Talking about council work, Schuhmacher explained, “The CCW is the CIA of the Catholic Church, which means we are Christianity in Action.”
Schumacher joked that “God calls us all to pick up our cross and follow him until you retire and move to Florida,” adding that he “uses all of us. My body is part of the body of Christ. You can’t be me and I can’t be you.”
Harting, the day’s third speaker, who is LeFils’ daughter, is a trainer for the National Council of Catholic Women leadership training development team, co-chair of the Florida state leadership commission, and human trafficking chair for the Orlando diocesan council.
Talking about faith in action, Harting explained that it consists of three parts: “First is the cause of action, second is an action plan, and third is to take action.”
To battle human trafficking, she said, “we must tell these young kids what human trafficking is, and we must educate the parents. We women of faith and women of action must walk the walk and talk the talk.”
Janet Richards, Palm Beach diocesan council vice president, led praying of the luminous mysteries of the rosary. Reflecting on the day, she said, “We had all emotions today, with tears and laughter.”
Council women of all ages, laypeople and religious, join together in one common goal, to support and protect the Catholic Church in every endeavor possible with prayer, faith and action. For more information, visit PBDCCW.org or email pbdccw@gmail.com.
