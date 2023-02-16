20230217_PLB_reflection1.jpg

Joe Prestianni, grand knight of the Holy Family Knights of Columbus, was a guest speaker at the Council of Catholic Women’s Day of Reflection on Feb. 11, 2023. With him, from left, are CCW member Joe Fischer; spiritual chair Eve Brooks; and Pat Carol, Holy Family CCW president.
Erin Gleeson of the St. Patrick Council of Catholic Women shares thoughts on the life of Blessed Carlo Acutis during her Feb. 11, 2023, presentation at Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie.

PORT ST. LUCIE  |  A day of reflection, for “spiritual rejuvenation” of mind, body and soul, was held Feb. 11, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie. The Holy Family Council of Catholic Women sponsored the event for all women in the parish and the Diocese of Palm Beach.

The theme for the day, “God, pour into our hearts such love towards you,” began with a Mass celebrated by Father Timothy O’Toole. The day also included light refreshments, lunch, opportunities for Eucharistic adoration and private prayer, and inspirational presentations by two guest speakers. The event ended by praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

