Encounter retreat for women

These parishioners from St. Helen in Vero Beach, including Sara Cardenas, second from right, enjoyed the Women’s Encounter in St. Lucie Parish.
Keynote speaker Jennifer Settle gave three talks during the 2023 Women’s Encounter, “Called by Name: Made for Love.”

PORT ST. LUCIE  |  The Women’s Encounter “Called by Name: Made for Love” conference Sept. 9, 2023, featured inspiration, reflection and worship mixed with camaraderie in the social hall at St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie. Women from throughout the diocese attended the event, which focused on a “renewal of faith, love and spirituality.”  

Rachel Sparks, the day’s emcee, welcomed everyone to the second Women’s Encounter and officially opened the event with prayer and a Hail Mary. “This is something that is near and dear to my heart, and I am very excited to be a part of this,” she said.

