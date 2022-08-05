deacons

Deacon Pete Del Valle, far right, with participants in the permanent deacon retreat July 22-24 at the Our Lady of Florida Retreat Center.

NORTH PALM BEACH  |  The nine men in formation for the permanent diaconate in the Diocese of Palm Beach attended a retreat with their wives July 22-24 at the Our Lady of Florida Retreat Center in North Palm Beach.

Deacon Pete Del Valle, director of permanent diaconate formation, said eight of the men are in their second year of theological studies, and one is starting his fourth year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.