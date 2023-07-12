SAINTS-BRANDSMA-JOURNALIST

Blessed Titus Brandsma, a Dutch Carmelite martyred at the Dachau concentration camp, is pictured in an undated photo. Journalists signed a letter to Pope Francis requesting that Blessed Brandsma, who will be canonized May 15, 2022, be named a patron saint of journalists, alongside St. Francis de Sales. (CNS photo/courtesy Titus Brandsma Institute)

BOCA RATON  |  The Florida Catholic looks back at why St. Titus Brandsma continues to be revered in the Diocese of Palm Beach and the universal church.

St. Titus, born Anno Sjoerd Brandsma in the Netherlands in 1881, was a theologian, journalist and author who opposed and spoke out against the anti-Jewish laws being passed in Nazi Germany before World War II.

