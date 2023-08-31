Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Labor Day is upon us, and the days before remind us of the occupations and work in which we are daily involved. In Florida, young people have already been back to school for a few weeks, and those entering college begin a new task and face new challenges ahead of them.

Vacation time and getting away have passed, and we now concentrate more upon the occupation, whatever it may be, that is before us. Labor Day is a good time to reflect upon the importance of work and how we carry it out in our daily lives. Work is not a burden but a blessing which occupies our time and talents in a way that is beneficial to our families, ourselves and to society. Even if we are retired, we still are involved in an occupation of our time, which is important.

