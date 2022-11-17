Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

During this time of National Eucharistic Revival, the season of Thanksgiving gives us a wonderful opportunity to reflect upon and be thankful for the sublime gift of the Eucharist. After all, the word Eucharist means “thanksgiving” and refers to the giving of thanks which our Lord offered at the Last Supper. The Eucharist also reminds us of that for which we should be thankful.

Every time we celebrate Mass, we recall that Jesus took bread and wine, gave thanks to His Father and then pronounced over the bread and wine that it was His Body and Blood. Our faith tells us that every time we celebrate the Eucharist, we transcend time and space and enter into this action of Jesus. His passion, death and resurrection are before us, and the bread and wine actually become the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ. They are His Real Presence, and only the appearance of bread and wine remain. As the Lord gave thanks in handing over Himself for us at the Last Supper, it is well for us to reflect upon that for which He was giving thanks. During this Thanksgiving season, Christ’s giving thanks should offer us the basis for our own.

