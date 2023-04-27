Ascension and Cross Catholic

School friends Mia Herrera, left, and Olivia Ortegon-Basili work as volunteers at the Ascension Parish food packing event April 22, 2023, for Cross Catholic International.

BOCA RATON  |  Members of Ascension Parish packed more than 40,000 meals April 22, 2023, for Cross Catholic Outreach in their Boca Raton parish center. More than 200 volunteers pitched in for a few hours, adding scoops of rice, soy, dried vegetables and beans, a packet of vitamins and heaps of love to plastic bags that would be sent to those in need overseas.

The volunteers were young and old. One helper walked with a cane after undergoing knee replacement surgery two weeks earlier. Another was there to honor a friend who died in the past year from pancreatic cancer.

