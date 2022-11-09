PLB White Mass 1

Healthcare professionals gather following the White Mass, which was held in conjunction with the Palm Beach Physicians Guild of the Catholic Medical Association.
PLB White Mass 2

Father Dennis Gonzales thanks members of the medical community who attended the White Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Delray Beach Nov. 5, 2022.

DELRAY BEACH  |  Father Dennis Gonzales, pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish and a trained nurse, took the opportunity Nov. 5, 2022, to thank all healthcare professionals for their compassion and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The occasion was a local White Mass, which is so called because of the garments traditionally worn by medical personnel and is held to pray for those in the health care field.

