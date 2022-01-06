PALM BEACH GARDENS | At the Vatican in 2022, the Catholic Church will elevate a Dutch Carmelite priest to sainthood. There will be rejoicing in many parts of the world when it occurs, especially in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Blessed Titus Brandsma, born in the Netherlands in 1881, was a Carmelite priest, theologian, journalist and author who opposed and spoke out against the anti-Jewish laws being passed in Nazi Germany before World War II.
“He was arrested when Germany invaded the Netherlands and told that he would be allowed to live a quiet life in a monastery if he would announce that Catholic newspapers should publish Nazi propaganda,” according to a Vatican News report when his canonization was announced Nov. 25, 2021.
Father Titus refused, and he was given a lethal injection in the Dachau concentration camp on July 26, 1942.
On Nov. 3, 1985, when Father Titus was beatified (declared Blessed) by the church during a Vatican Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, in attendance was Carmelite Father Michael Driscoll. At the time, he was assigned as pastor of the Carmelite parish of the Transfiguration in Tarrytown, New York. Father Driscoll previously had served at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton and in other positions in the Diocese of Palm Beach since 1977.
One of Father Driscoll’s high school teachers in Middletown, New York, was a Dutch Carmelite priest who lived in the Netherlands when Father Titus was arrested by the Gestapo. The priest told his students a lot about Father Titus. Father Driscoll recalls him telling how Father Titus smuggled the Blessed Sacrament inside an eyeglass case to other priests being held in the concentration camp. There is a stained-glass window in Middletown depicting that episode, he said.
Little did young Terence Driscoll (since Michael is his religious name) know the role that Blessed Titus would play in his life.
11 hours in surgery
In 2004, Father Driscoll was riding in a car with some priests when he fell asleep, he said. During the ride, his head must have hit the window, leaving a small, painful bump on his head. With his self-described “Irish skin,” Father Driscoll had gone to a dermatologist for many years. This time, the doctor took a biopsy.
The dermatologist called him the next day and wanted to see him. “He said, ‘You have melanoma, and it’s advanced metastatic melanoma,’” said Father Driscoll, who was then pastor of St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton.
The biopsy revealed that it was stage 4 cancer. Father Driscoll was directed to a clinic in Miami for treatment, but a parishioner who had been a prominent lawyer in Boston thought he could help.
“He said, ‘Doctors up in Boston owe me something. I did them a lot of favors. I’m going to call somebody,’” Father Driscoll said. “He calls somebody in Boston and a week later I had an appointment up there. You don’t get that very quickly.”
He flew to Boston and stayed at a Carmelite house in Peabody, Massachusetts, north of Boston. Three weeks later, at the end of July 2004 and at age 62, he was operated on for 11 hours. Doctors removed 84 lymph nodes from his neck and the salivary gland on the right side of his mouth, Father Driscoll said. The cancer had metastasized from near the top of his head to his neck on the right side.
Father Driscoll received 35 radiation treatments in Boston after the surgery, flying back periodically from Florida. Surgery and radiation were essentially the only ways to treat melanoma at the time. He recalled the surgeon, Dr. Gregory Randolph, telling him: “You know melanoma comes back, and it usually comes back anywhere from two to five years.”
“He was trying to tell me, ‘Oh-oh, just be careful. You never know.’ He wouldn’t tell you that you might die. Doctors don’t say that. But I could read between the lines,” Father Driscoll said.
Appeals for prayer
A month before his surgery, Father Driscoll was given a relic of Blessed Titus. It was a small piece of fabric from Father Titus’s clothing. Relics are often pieces of bone or hair, but, since Father Titus was cremated after being killed, that type of relic was unavailable.
Touching the relic to his head and neck, Father Driscoll began to pray in earnest to Blessed Titus, asking him to intercede on his behalf and seek relief from the melanoma, if it be God’s will. A friend of Father Driscoll had thousands of prayer cards printed and distributed to the faithful near and far.
In the Florida Catholic newspaper, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito asked readers to pray for Father Driscoll’s healing through the intercession of Blessed Titus. The brief article in the July 22, 2004, Florida Catholic read, “Father Michael Driscoll, O Carm, pastor of St. Jude Parish and director of liturgy for the diocese, is awaiting surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. St. Jude parishioners and staff members of the Diocese of Palm Beach ask all to keep Father Driscoll in prayers of healing through the intercession of Father Titus Brandsma, a Carmelite who was beatified in 1985.”
Friends of Father Driscoll, and even those who didn’t know him, became his army of prayer warriors, appealing daily to God for a healing. A prayer group met every morning after Mass at St. Jude.
For years following the surgery and radiation, Father Driscoll returned to Boston – every two months at first, then six months, then once a year. The last four or five years was for annual checkups, he said.
“The final time I was up there, the doctor said to me, ‘I don’t know. You’re cured. There’s no sign of cancer in you. You don’t have to waste your money on airfare and come back here. Godspeed,’” Father Driscoll said.
At that point, they approached the Carmelite prior general in Rome and Father Driscoll told his story. Later, the officials confirmed that his case looked like a possible one to investigate, which is when the Diocese of Palm Beach began its probe, in 2016.
Investigating the case
Bishop Barbarito appointed Archimandrite Glen Pothier, judicial vicar of the diocese, as the episcopal delegate to lead the investigation of the possible cure of Father Driscoll’s melanoma. Father Pothier said he had interviewed witnesses in earlier canonization cases, so he had some idea of the process.
“I will say that the process really is about getting real testimony. It’s not about me paraphrasing,” he said. “They want to know: What did the doctor really say?”
Interviews were done, recorded and transcribed by a court stenographer, Father Pothier said. After they were transcribed, they were sent back to the interviewees to make sure that their testimony was verifiable and accurate. The witnesses also could add to their testimony. After the corrections, the witnesses signed off on the documents, he said.
Father Pothier said the witnesses fit into three groups: physicians who could testify to the seriousness of Father Driscoll’s condition; people who knew Father Driscoll and his situation in a medical sense, such as his brothers, people who worked with him and other priests who knew what he was going through; and people in the parish who were attending prayer services, praying the prayer for his healing, etc.
A fourth group, he said, included doctors who were asked to evaluate Father Driscoll’s health in 2017. There were two doctors who provided independent evaluations, Father Pothier said.
He has a copy of a Vatican instruction manual for handling the investigative process in canonization cases. “And if you read that from cover to cover, it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. And I mean that,” Father Pothier said. “It makes no sense whatsoever, until you’ve done it once. And then everything that was in there made perfect sense.”
‘Evidence was so compelling’
Father Albert Dello Russo, who was working as a diocesan Tribunal judge at the time, served as promoter of justice during the Blessed Titus-Father Driscoll investigation. The promoter of justice makes sure that the process is fair and all questions are answered, he said.
“There are certain questions that are required, but then I can ask anything additional that I want,” said Father Dello Russo, who now serves as diocesan chancellor. “Anybody who knows my personality knows that I’m pretty good at coming up with questions.”
The main thing was connecting the requests for intercession with the cure, he said. Many people were praying, Father Driscoll was using the relic and they were particularly seeking help from Blessed Titus. The link between those prayers and the disappearance of melanoma was very convincing, Father Dello Russo said.
“The evidence was so compelling. And there were doctors who weren’t necessarily Catholic who didn’t have a horse in the race,” he said.
Father Dello Russo said he asked all the medical people if they could explain why Father Driscoll’s melanoma was no longer present, and they all said no.
The medical prognosis
The local physician who served as medical expert for the investigation was Dr. Anthony Dardano, a Boca Raton doctor of obstetrics and gynecology who is associate dean for academic affairs and affiliate professor in the medical college at Florida Atlantic University.
A St. Jude parishioner, Dardano had known Father Driscoll for many years. When he heard that his pastor had melanoma, which had no effective treatment and was very often fatal, there was little hope of survival.
“Back then there was nothing except surgery, remove as much as you can and give a dose of radiation, which was never really any good for it,” he said.
“He was expecting not to live. To tell you the truth, even if after five or seven years it came back, I was still prepared to call it a miracle that he lived that long,” Dardano said. “In the medical textbooks, melanoma was a disease that you take to your grave. You’re never going to get rid of it.”
Dardano and Fathers Driscoll, Pothier and Dello Russo were thrilled when they heard Thanksgiving Day that Pope Francis had approved the miracle that would advance Blessed Titus to sainthood. Through the years, they had all received positive feedback on the nearly 1,300 pages of testimony that were submitted to the Vatican Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Father Pothier said he read the Vatican announcement of the impending sainthood on his smartphone before Thanksgiving Day Mass at St. Edward Parish in Palm Beach.
“At the end of Mass, after wishing everybody a happy Thanksgiving and all that kind of stuff, I said, ‘I have something to be very thankful for,’” he said.
“That, for me, validated that the process does work. It’s a slow process. The wheels in Rome do not turn very quickly,” Father Pothier added.
Looking ahead to Rome
Everyone involved in the sainthood case is hoping that the pandemic will ease enough that they’re able to be in Rome this year for the canonization Mass – especially Father Driscoll, who is now 80 years old.
“What do you think I’ve waited 17 years for? I want to be there. A lot of times they don’t have people who were cured. They’re not alive. Please, God,” he said.
Dardano said he would like to be there when Pope Francis points to Father Driscoll and says, “This man was cured.”
“I just know how Father Michael would feel if he was there and they singled him out as ‘Here is a living testimony of this miracle.’ That would be great,” the physician said.
Reflecting on the sainthood cause of Blessed Titus and the efforts in the Diocese of Palm Beach, Father Dello Russo said it was an honor and privilege to have participated.
Father Pothier pointed out the importance of the church proclaiming that some people led lives of extraordinary holiness and heroic virtue.
“It’s a sign that even in a world that can hate the church, there are people who are as firm and as absolute in their faith and their conviction, and there’s nothing that’s going to deter them from that,” he said.
For background on the diocese’s work on Blessed Titus’s sainthood cause, visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/offices/tribunalcanonical-affairs/fr-titus-brandsma.html. For more on his life, go to www.ru.nl/titusbrandsmainstitute/
