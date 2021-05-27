Bob Tuszynski, a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus, performs "Taps" on his trumpet at Holy Cross Cemetery in Bay Settlement, Wis., April 22, 2021. Tuszynski began the practice on Memorial Day last year and has continued to play nearly every day. By Memorial Day, May 31, he will have performed "Taps" 1,000 times, he said. (CNS photo/Sam Lucero, The Compass)