Isabel Gonzales, valedictorian for the class of 2023 of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach.

Jordan Anderson, salutatorian for the class of 2023 of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach.

The Diocese of Palm Beach honors its Catholic high school graduates, particularly the valedictorians and salutatorians, with senior spotlights. In the first of three articles shining a light on excellence in Catholic education, the Florida Catholic spoke with top seniors at Cardinal Newman High School.

WEST PALM BEACH  |  Living a busy life can be a constant struggle for balance. If work begins to weigh you down too much, you could get burned out, and if you play too much, the mediocre results may hurt progress toward your goals. That need to find a healthy balance is on the mind of many people — even high school students.

