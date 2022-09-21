PLB sister 1

Salesian Sister Katie Flanagan is shown with her sister Lauren, left, mother Sue and father Jim, before a Mass of thanksgiving Sept. 11, 2022, at St. Rita Church in Wellington. Sister Flanagan professed her perpetual vows as a Salesian sister Aug. 5. 
Father Daniel Daza-Jaller accepts the offertory gifts from Sister Katie Flanagan and her parents during the Sept. 11, 2022, Mass of thanksgiving at St. Rita in Wellington.

WEST PALM BEACH  |  During a talk to the Magnificat group Sept. 10, Salesian Sister Katie Flanagan urged the women in attendance to stay rooted in their faith, as she was while journeying toward her life as a consecrated religious.

Magnificat, a ministry for Catholic women that meets quarterly in West Palm Beach, invited Sister Flanagan to talk about her faith journey, which was nurtured as a girl at St. Rita Parish in Wellington. She served as a catechist and high school youth minister at the parish before entering the Salesian community 10 years ago.

