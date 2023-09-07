Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Pope Francis was the center of the 16th World Youth Day, initiated by St. John Paul II, which took place this year from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5 in Lisbon, Portugal. Young people from all over the world, including a large number from the United States, participated in the event. It was a greatly anticipated event, which was most successful in bringing together young people to share their faith with each other and to be encouraged to return to their homes to evangelize. The message and presence of Pope Francis were enthusiastically received by the young people.

At a press conference on his return flight from Lisbon to Rome, Pope Francis expressed his enthusiasm for the event and his admiration for the young people present. He expressed, “There were more than a million people present. Even more: at the Mass yesterday, and the evening vigil, the numbers were calculated at a million and 4 or 6 hundred thousand. … The numbers were impressive. And it was very well prepared! Among the ones I have seen, this was the best prepared.”

