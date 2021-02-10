PALM BEACH GARDENS | Austin and Ashley Lee have only just reached their second-year anniversary, but they have already gathered valuable wisdom as a newly married couple of St. Therese de Lisieux Parish in Wellington.
“Listen to each other even when you have a different perspective on things,” Ashley said. “It’s not about always agreeing that makes a happy marriage but, learning how to gain perspective from the other persons when you don’t agree.”
The Lees’ earnest advice comes during National Marriage Week, Feb. 7-14, which serves as an opportunity for the Catholic Church to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family.
According to a statement recently released by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the theme for this year’s celebration of National Marriage Week, “To Have, To Hold, To Honor,” was announced by Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco, chairman of the conference’s Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth. The theme was chosen to highlight how married couples live and renew their wedding promises daily in the building up of the domestic Church in their homes, particularly as many couples and families have spent more time at home together this year.
Learning to adapt to unconventional living situations is not new to Austin and Ashley, who met in college at St. Leo University in Saint Leo. They dated through their four years of college and then Ashley, originally from the Diocese of Palm Beach, moved home to her family and Austin, originally from the Diocese of Albany in New York, moved to Broward County to live with family there and seek new employment opportunities.
“Eventually the commute became a lot for us, but we also knew that this relationship was serious and we talked a lot about getting married,” Austin said. “So, we arranged it with Ashley’s parents that I could move in with them until we got married. We lived more like roommates with our own spaces, which was important for us to establish.”
Austin shared that this unusual living arrangement taught them how to rely on the support of family throughout their relationship and provided an opportunity to see what it would be like living together as a married couple in their own home. They also grew closer to each other and their faith as they became more intentional about getting married in the Church.
Ashley grew up a practicing Catholic and has a father who is a deacon at St. Therese de Lisieux Church. For her, marriage was a sacrament and topic of conversation often spoken about at home. She was looking forward to saying “I do” at the church altar.
Austin came from a Catholic family but, was not as close to his faith as his girlfriend. When he met Ashley at St. Leo University, he attended Mass at her encouragement and participated in more faith-based activities.
“Getting married in the Church would not have been as meaningful if I had not transferred to St. Leo and met Ashley. Her love of the faith was a huge influence on me returning to the Church,” he said.
The couple is now expecting their first child in May, news that has compelled them to examine how they might be as parents.
“Both of us are really indecisive people and we tend to put it on the other to make the decision,” Ashley said. “Now that we are going to be parents, we’ve been working on being more decisive when it comes to the big life questions related to our child. It’s a new chapter of our marriage we are excited to begin.”
For Steve and Cathy Walsh, parishioners at St. Andrew Church in Stuart, indecisiveness is not a characteristic of their relationship. The couple were engaged five months after meeting. Cathy had recently broken off a long-term relationship and moved to Florida from Pennsylvania, and Steve had been previously married for one year and was working in the apartment complex where Cathy lived.
“It was exciting beginning a new relationship and no one expected it to flourish so quickly. Why wait? When you know, you know,” Steve said.
The couple were not without their differences, however. Cathy was a practicing Catholic and Steve was very involved in the Methodist church. Having an ecumenical relationship is not unknown to Cathy, who grew up with a Catholic mother and Protestant father. She encouraged Steve to attend Mass with her and he began asking questions about the Catholic faith. Soon thereafter, he converted to Catholicism and became involved in parish life with Cathy.
“In 1994, we attended a Cursillo retreat and that experience just really cemented our relationship in Christ. That’s when we realized that our job was to get each other to heaven in seeking holiness as husband and wife,” Steve said.
Cathy highly attests to the role religious retreats and time together away from the business of life plays in their marriage.
“The evening is our time,” she said. “We talk about our day, the blessings we noticed, and we take evaluation of our lives. We ask ourselves, ‘How close are we to living how Jesus wants us to live?’”
These nightly evaluations have created a communicative support system for the couple, especially when going through the challenges of parenthood.
“We’re thankful that we have a child to love but, we went through four miscarriages,” she shared. “It was a trying time and we learned early on to turn to each other when things got rough.”
As they celebrate their 40th year of marriage this year, the Walshes offer up this piece of advice to couples of any age.
“Marriage — the vows you say at the altar — are not just words you say to the priest and the congregation present,” Cathy said. “It’s a promise you make to each other and to Christ. As a marriage develops, it’s invaluable to remind yourself of that.”
Connect to the Office of Marriage and Family life at diocesepb.org/familylife-marriage and on Facebook @DiocesePBFamilyLife. For access to a variety of National Marriage Week resources including prayers for married couples, at-home retreats, Scripture reflections and more, visit www.diocesepb.org.