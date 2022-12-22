RIVIERA BEACH  |  Supporters of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach are poised to gather Wednesday, Jan. 25, for the 13th annual Caritas Dei Bishop’s Gala to celebrate the hard work being done to help others in local communities. The black-tie event is set to begin at 7 p.m. at The Breakers in Palm Beach with cocktails, a silent auction, dinner and dancing.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, the evening’s host, will honor three individuals for their contributions to Catholic Charities and those in need. Ellen Wayne, CEO-executive director of Catholic Charities, said the trio of award recipients will be thanked for their work — some tasks that are quiet and less visible and others more public — “to make the world better for others.”

