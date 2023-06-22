Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

At his general audience June 7, immediately before leaving for his successful surgery the next day at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Pope Francis spoke of the passion for evangelization of St. Thérèse of Lisieux. He also prayed before her relic, which was present on the platform beside him in St. Peter’s Square. The pope placed a single white rose on the table before the reliquary, which also contained the relics of St. Thérèse’s parents, Sts. Louis and Zélie Guerin Martin, whom Pope Francis canonized in October 2015. On the occasion of the audience, the pope announced that he is preparing an apostolic letter on St. Thérèse for the occasion of the 150th anniversary of her birth and the 50th anniversary of her beatification, both of which occur this year.

St. Thérèse of Lisieux was born in Alençon, France, Jan. 2, 1873. Thérèse’s early years were close to her family and filled with a great desire to please God. She had a very simple and innocent outlook on life that never left her. At 16, she entered the Carmelite convent, after having met with some resistance because of her young age. Her early years at Carmel were filled with much peace. 

