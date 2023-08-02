Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

As the feast of the Transfiguration, Aug. 6, occurs on a Sunday this year, it will be celebrated in place of the usual Sunday of Ordinary Time. The Transfiguration is a significant feast, but since it usually falls on a weekday, many do not have the opportunity to celebrate it at Mass. However, we do commemorate the Transfiguration on the Second Sunday of Lent each year, since the Gospel of the day is that of the Transfiguration. This year, the Gospel passage, both for the feast of the Transfiguration and for the Second Sunday of Lent, is that from the Gospel of St. Matthew.

The Transfiguration of the Lord takes place about halfway through His public ministry. Jesus takes three of His apostles, Peter, James and John, up to the mountain where He is transfigured, and they are caught up in His glory, which shines before them. Moses and Elijah appear speaking with Jesus, and the apostles are so taken by this experience that they do not want to leave. The voice of God the Father is heard from heaven announcing Jesus as His Son. This is a very special and privileged moment for the apostles, as they are experiencing the divinity of Jesus in a unique and powerful manner.

