Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Sixty years ago this month, the world stood on the brink of its ultimate destruction through a nuclear war. Many of us recall vividly what has been termed “13 days,” during which the United States entered into a confrontation with the Soviet Union over the covert build-up of offensive missile sites in Cuba. From Oct. 16 through Oct. 28, a drama unfolded over this Cuban Missile Crisis, during which it was believed that we would be involved in a nuclear catastrophe. Those who recall the crisis of the 13 days know well the fear and anxiety that was present. People went to church, prayed and desperately hoped that tomorrow would come. The crisis was resolved, and many tomorrows have come, but the lingering fear and anxiety of those 13 days have remained among us until this present day.

This October, we live with the fear of nuclear war once again. Many observe that we are now facing a time similar to that of the Cuban Missile Crisis when nuclear war was threatened. Even President Biden last week remarked that the threat of nuclear war is at its highest since President Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis because of the war in Ukraine and the threats of  Putin to use nuclear weapons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.