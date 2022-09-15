Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

We are still in the rainy season in southern Florida, which began May 15 and runs through Oct. 15. South Florida receives about 70% of its annual rainfall during this season. We are very familiar with the thunderstorms that can suddenly occur after daytime heating in the afternoon hours. We know the difficulties that come with the rainy season, but we also know the positive side of rain in many different ways.

Rain obviously brings water. We need water in order to live. Water cleanses us, refreshes us and replenishes our bodies. That is why water is such a powerful sign of life in Baptism. In the waters of Baptism, we are washed of our sinfulness and given the gift of God’s life. The Church has always viewed the rain in the biblical account of Noah’s ark as a prefiguring of salvation that would come through Baptism. As is stated in the blessing of water at Baptism, “The waters of the great flood you made as a sign of the waters of Baptism, that make an end of sin and a new beginning of goodness.” Through Baptism, we are members of God’s family, the Church, and as members of that Church, we are new persons in Christ.

