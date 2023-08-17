Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

It is well known that Pope Francis has a great personal devotion to our Blessed Mother, Mary, about whom he speaks very frequently. Whenever he leaves Rome to visit another country and returns to it, he always goes to the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome to offer a prayer to Our Lady. He prays before the Blessed Sacrament, which is reserved in a tabernacle with a golden relief of the coronation of Mary. This depiction of Mary is a common one portraying Mary being crowned by God the Father and the Son with the Holy Spirit hovering over the crown they place upon her head. It is a reminder of the centrality of Mary in the life of the Church as our mother.

This particular depiction of the coronation of Mary has a deep theological significance as it represents the life of Mary who is, body and soul, in heaven, having been the first one to share fully in the redemption of Christ. While, obviously, Mary is not part of the Trinity, nor the Redeemer, she has an essential role in redemption. Christ is now present with the Father and the Holy Spirit in His risen human body. That human body came into this world through His conception in the womb of Mary. Mary now shares the fullness of life in heaven with her glorified body and its perfect state. Being sinless, Mary is truly the perfect human person, who lived as her Son asks us. It is fitting that Mary’s coronation is depicted in a manner that does not make her part of the Trinity but gives a sense of completion to the Trinity’s involvement in our lives and to God’s taking our human nature to Himself for all eternity. Mary truly is Queen of Heaven and Earth in the same manner as Jesus is King, not with worldly power but with the fullness of divine love and mercy. As Pope Benedict expressed so well, the Queenship of Mary “is not (one of) wealth and power” but is “a service of love.”

