Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

As we celebrate All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, we do so calling to mind all those who have gone before us and are now in God’s heavenly kingdom as saints. These are men and women who are formally canonized, as well as all those who, while never canonized, lived good and holy lives. These include our parents, grandparents, children, friends, co-workers and so many more who might be unknown in the eyes of others, but were intimate friends with God. The saints show us, by their lives, how we are to live as God wants us so we can be holy in this life and be with them and God for all eternity. Saints are made on earth, not in heaven.

Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has been giving his Wednesday audiences on the important matter of discernment. He has reminded us that in daily life we have to make decisions, and to do so we have to engage in the process of discernment. One of the essential elements of discernment is our own life story. Pope Francis tells us, “Our life is the most precious ‘book’ we have been given, a book that unfortunately many do not read, or rather they do so too late, before dying. And yet, precisely in that book, one finds what one pointlessly seeks elsewhere.” St. Augustine’s life is a good example of this process by which, in reading the book of his life, realized how he had been ignoring the presence of God within himself while seeking the joy of God outside of himself in vain matters. Pope Francis offers, as well as himself, this invitation: “Return within yourself. Read your life. Read yourself within, how your journey has been ... with serenity. Return within yourself.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.