Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Just last week, on the feast of St. Pope John XXIII, we celebrated the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council, which occurred Oct. 11, 1962. Some of us are very familiar with the council, having lived before, during and after this significant event in the life of the Church. Many of us grew up during the days of the council and the implementation of its work. Others of us do not know personally the years of the council and, having grown up after it, are familiar with it only as history. However, no matter our living relationship to the Second Vatican Council, it continues to have a profound influence upon our lives of faith as members of the Catholic Church.

At the opening of the council, St. Pope John XXIII delivered an address which set the tone for the deliberations. This talk, titled “Gaudet Mater Ecclesia” (“Mother Church Rejoices”), would not only set the council’s tone but also the implementation of the council’s deliberations. Pope John XXIII said, “Mother Church rejoices that, by a singular gift of Divine Providence, the much-desired day has now dawned, on which, under the auspices of the Virgin Deipora, whose maternal dignity is commemorated today in a festive rite, here at the tomb of the Blessed Peter, the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican begins solemnly.”

