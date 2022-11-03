Last week, the General Secretariat of the Synod published the continental document which summarizes and presents the results of the first stage of the consultation, around the world, on the Synod on Synodality called for by Pope Francis. It is an exhaustive document and contains the expression of millions of Catholics of different countries, backgrounds and roles within the Church. From those who expressed concern over the role of women within the Church to those who questioned the limitations on the traditional Latin Mass, a broad expanse of issues, concerns and agendas have been expressed. The document is clear in presenting what all expressed and especially the sentiment of those who feel excluded from the life of the Church due to opinions or personal situations. This document will now be further discussed on a continental level with these results again being discussed by dioceses. The final report of these discussions will result in a working paper to be presented for the Synod to take place in Rome in October 2023. Pope Francis, to ensure the purpose of the Synod, has added another session to take place in October 2024.
The recent document uses as its title an image from the Book of the Prophet Isaiah: “Enlarge the Space of Your Tent” (Is 54:2). This image represents both the process of the Synod as well as what the Synod envisions the space of the Church to be. This includes: 1) Listening as open to welcome; 2) Our outgoing drive toward mission; 3) Carrying out the mission assuming a style based on participation; 4) The construction of concrete possibilities for living communion, participation and mission; 5) The liturgy, especially the Eucharistic liturgy, the source and summit of Christian life. “Enlarge the Space of Your Tent” makes absolutely clear that, “it is not a conclusive document because the process is far from being finished; it is not a document of the Church’s Magisterium, nor is it the report of a sociological survey; it does not offer the formulation of operational indications, goals and objectives, nor a full elaboration of a theological vision.” With this articulation of what the document is not, it is important to understand that it “profiles the synodal experience, presents the difficulties encountered and the most significant fruits gathered, identifying the cornerstones of what constitutes an authentic collective experience of the Christian faith. In this way it does not provide the definition of synodality in a strict sense. … but expresses the shared sense of the experience of Synod by those who took part.”
