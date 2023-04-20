Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

As we enter the third week of the Easter season, we realize that we are on a journey which passes from day to day. It does not seem that long ago that we commenced the 40 days of Lent, which has come to its conclusion with the celebration of Easter. The season of Easter continues for 50 days with the conclusion on the solemnity of Pentecost. The journey of the season passes quickly, and it is well for us to use the season in a fruitful way just as we did with the season of Lent. For some reason, we do not seem to concentrate as much on the season of Easter as we do on Lent. However, Lent is meant to prepare for the celebration of the Easter season.

The Easter season is one in which we celebrate the very foundation of our faith. Jesus Christ, God Himself, has come to us and has taken our human nature to Himself. He has experienced everything that we do, including our deepest sufferings and pains and ultimately death. Free from all sin, Jesus took our sins to Himself in order that we might be delivered from them and the unhappiness they bring to us. As we celebrate the Easter season, we must turn away from ourselves and to the reality of Christ. There is always the tendency to look in upon ourselves and hold onto ourselves, especially in difficult and hard times. This truly was the experience of the apostles and disciples on the first Easter morning. However, the power of Christ raised from the dead draws us to Himself and reminds us that only He can enlighten our lives in a manner that makes not only the darkness disappear but be transformed into something beautiful. The power of Christ raised from the dead reminds us that it is not our efforts which make any difference, but only the reality of Jesus Christ which transforms. As the Lord hung upon the cross on Good Friday and experienced the most terrifying suffering, He did so in order to be with us even in our darkest times. As He rises from the dead, He gives us not only the hope of our resurrection but the power to see beyond what is before us and to be drawn more to His life.

