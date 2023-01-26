Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

 

Catholic Schools Week this year extends from Sunday, Jan. 29, until Friday, Feb. 4. The theme for this year’s celebration is again “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Many events will take place in our Catholic schools during this week which celebrate our schools and demonstrate our commitment to them. We may have fond memories of our attendance at a Catholic school and appreciate the influence it has had in our lives. Times have changed over the years, and the challenges and demands of running a Catholic school are very different from the past. However, their effectiveness and influence are the same. A great deal of sacrifice is required to run a Catholic school today, but the sacrifice pays off in the lives of young people and in their futures.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.