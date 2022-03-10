PALM BEACH GARDENS | Annually, for those answering the call to become Catholic, their faith journey leads them to the celebration of the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius of Loyola. This year, during two separate ceremonies March 5 and 6, the catechumens and candidates gathered with their godparents or sponsors and Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito for this significant step on their journey to full communion with the Catholic Church.
At the ceremony, the church confirms the readiness of catechumens and candidates for reception of the sacraments of initiation at the April 16 Easter Vigil Mass at their parish.
Catechumens are people who have not been baptized and will be fully incorporated into the Catholic Church through the sacraments of baptism, confirmation and Eucharist. Candidates have been baptized in the Christian faith and are seeking full communion as Catholics through the sacraments of confirmation and Eucharist.
Catechetical administrators from parishes across the diocese brought 115 catechumens and 175 candidates from their parishes to officially voice their intention to enter the Catholic Church.
In his homily, Bishop Barbarito reminded those continuing their conversion that becoming Catholic means being part of a diverse family of faith.
“As we look at our own lives, with all of our failures, faults and sins, as we look at the lives in our world today in such difficulty and trouble, it is the message of Christ, the goodness of God, from the very beginning, which makes all the difference,” he said.
“May we — as we are baptized this year, as we are brought into the church, and we are confirmed in the church and receive the Eucharist, the body and blood of the Lord — know more deeply what really matters, and that is faith in God: the God who made us, the God who loves us, the God who redeems us and the God who gives us life,” the bishop added.
Those in attendance were invited to a reception afterward in the cathedral social hall. That is where Carl Weaver, a candidate from St. Jude Parish in Tequesta, spoke March 5 to the Florida Catholic about his faith journey.
Even though his wife passed away a couple of years ago after 54 years of marriage, Weaver felt a tug to become Catholic. He was raised in the Episcopal Church and his wife was Catholic. He attended Mass with her and their children, who were raised Catholic, but he couldn’t receive the sacraments.
“I had a quest that I needed to complete and actually become a Catholic,” said Weaver, who is 81 years old.
He started attending Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults classes in October 2021. “I think the thing that’s kind of interesting is that, while it’s different than the Episcopal Church, there’s a lot of similarities in there.”
Weaver is preparing to enter the Catholic Church by going to the classes, reading a Lenten devotional book and getting better acquainted with the Bible, especially the four Gospels. His two sons are named Matthew and Mark.
“It’s a nice (RCIA) class. The people are all friendly. I’m the old-timer in there. There are a few young couples and some middle-aged people,” he said.
The Diocese of Palm Beach offers resources for anyone thinking about converting to the Catholic faith at https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/marriage-family-life-faith-formation-youth-ministry/faith-formation/becoming-catholic---rcia.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.