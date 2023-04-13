Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Editor’s note: The following is the text of Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito’s homily from the April 4 chrism Mass.

“The Lord Jesus, whom the Father anointed with the Holy Spirit and power, guard and preserve you that you may sanctify the Christian people and offer sacrifice to God.” These are the words which the bishop prays when he anoints with chrism the hands of a newly ordained priest. All of us, as priests, heard these words, or ones similar to them, on the day of our ordination. They remind us of what is essential to our priesthood — sanctifying and offering sacrifice to God. These two mandates become one in the Eucharist when the priest uses his anointed hands to celebrate it. As every priest vividly remembers, his hands carry the fragrance of the chrism after the anointing. While this fragrance naturally fades away, the priest keeps it and intensifies it in a more powerful manner as he carries out his ministry of sanctifying and offering sacrifice. “The Lord Jesus Christ … guard and preserve you that you may sanctify the Christian people and offer sacrifice to God.”

