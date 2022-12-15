Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

I once heard a speaker refer to “the grace of the place” when reflecting how God can use certain places to manifest His presence. I was struck by the phrase, “the grace of the place,” not only for its poetic nuance but especially for its theological significance. Indeed, we find ourselves in life in many places, which include locations, times, circumstances and situations, and God does indeed confer a grace in all of them.

The season of Advent is one that especially helps to recognize “the grace of the place.” During the season of Advent, we look forward to the coming of Christmas and of Christ’s presence among us. We associate Advent with expectation as we hurry back and forth shopping, sending greeting cards and preparing for the celebration of Christ’s birth. However, Advent does not mean expectation as we so often think. The word itself is a translation of the Greek word, parousia, which actually means “presence,” or even more accurately “arrival.” An arrival is the beginning of a presence, and in ancient days the word was a technical term for the arrival of a ruler who bestowed his parousia on the place and those he visited there. The season of Advent, with its sense of anticipation, reminds us that God’s presence has already begun in our lives and in the very place where we are. He is with us in every place in so many ways. However, that presence is not yet complete and is continually moving to its culmination.  

Young people reenact the Nativity of Christ during a ceremony unveiling the Vatican creche in St. Peter's Square Dec. 24, 2013.

