Corpus Christi Procession Palm Beach

Father Noel McGrath, pastor of St. Joseph in Stuart, carrying the Eucharist, pauses next to a Guatemalan sawdust and sand creation outside the church during the procession June 11, 2023. A team of young adults worked on the project late into the night so it could be viewed on the Eucharistic feast.

 WILLIAM CONE | FC
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Recently, on a number of occasions, Pope Francis has emphasized the importance of the Eucharist as the center of our lives in the Church. This is significant for us in the United States as we continue with our program of Eucharistic Revival as called for by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. On June 19, the pope met with Bishop Andrew Cozzens and the members of the committee preparing for the forthcoming National Eucharistic Congress, thanking them and offering his support for their work. He expressed, “I encourage you to continue your efforts to a revival of faith in, and love for, the Holy Eucharist, the ‘source and summit of the Christian life’” (Lumen Gentium, 11).

As Pope Francis addressed the committee, he made reference to the account of the multiplication of the loaves and fish in the sixth chapter of the Gospel of St. John. Here, after performing the miracle of the multiplication, Jesus begins to open the mystery of the greatest miracle which He would give us at the Last Supper, one that would transform the world. To the crowd of 5,000 present before Him, who had been satisfied with the loaves and fish, Jesus teaches that they should not be looking for perishable food but for food that remains for life eternal, which he would give them. He says, “I myself am the bread of life. No one who comes to me shall ever be hungry, no one who believes in me shall thirst again” (Jn 6:35). He also assures them, “I am the bread of life. Your ancestors ate manna in the desert, but they died. This is the bread that comes down from heaven so that one may eat it and not die. I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world” (Jn 6: 48-51). When some of His listeners object that this teaching is hard to accept and turn from the Lord, He does not in any way change or soften His teaching. In fact, He turns to His apostles and asks them if they want to leave as well. So central is the teaching of Jesus on the Eucharist that it is what will define a follower of Him. It is Peter, the leader of the apostles, who answers, “Master, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and are convinced you are the Holy One of God” (Jn 6:68-69). Pope Francis indicated that he had reflected upon this Gospel passage when he was celebrating Mass on the same morning that he spoke to the Eucharistic committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.