Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito

As we enter into the National Eucharistic Revival, we should reflect that, every time we pray the Lord’s Prayer, we ask our Father to “give us this day our daily bread.” It is a fundamental request for food and daily sustenance. Food is a necessity of life which nourishes us and keeps us alive. Food is also something which we enjoy and draws us into communion with others. We generally take our meals with our families and friends, and a great deal of preparation goes into making the meal enjoyable.

Jesus was most aware of the basic elements of food and its ability to sustain life as well as to draw us into communion with one another. Throughout the Gospels we see Him sharing meals with others. He works miracles regarding food. He is concerned about people who are hungry and multiplies loaves of bread so people can eat. He is also concerned about people enjoying their food. He turns water into wine at the wedding feast of Cana in Galilee. These miracles point to the ultimate miracle of the Eucharist where He changes bread and wine into His Body and Blood for our ultimate nourishment and communion with God and each other.

