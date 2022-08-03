Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

July 31 this year was a special day for the Cathedral parish of St. Ignatius of Loyola. It was a Sunday, and the parish celebrated its patron saint in a special manner. All the Masses were celebrated in honor of St. Ignatius, and there were special celebrations all during the day at the cathedral hall. On this occasion, I had the privilege of celebrating the first of the Masses for the feast day, at which I blessed the new statue of St. Ignatius, which graces the cathedral. It is a beautiful marble statue which is in a prominent place in the church and visible to all when the liturgy is celebrated.

This year was a significant one for St. Ignatius, as it was the 400th anniversary of his canonization as a saint. It also was the 500th anniversary of an injury caused to him by a cannonball during the battle of Pamplona. This injury was significant for the eventual process of his conversion to Jesus Christ and his eventual founding of the Jesuit Order, the Society of Jesus. One of the many treats found at the celebration that took place at the cathedral were delicious chocolate ice cream cakes made in the form of cannonballs to commemorate the occasion.

