Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Pope Francis has been addressing the subject of discernment during his Wednesday audiences. This is an important subject for him, as a Jesuit, since discernment is a central part of the spirituality of the founder of the Jesuits, St. Ignatius of Loyola. St. Ignatius expressed the principles of discernment in his monumental work, “The Spiritual Exercises.”

The pope has most recently discussed the nature of consolation and desolation as part of discernment. He explained how these dispositions need to be recognized and accepted in the process of making a good decision, as it is necessary to understand what motivates us so as not to make hasty decisions spurred by the emotion of the moment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.