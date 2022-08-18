Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

The season of summer will soon be coming to its conclusion. While the hot weather will be with us for some time here in southern Florida, very subtle signs of nature tell us that the seasons are changing, and fall will be approaching. Daylight comes each morning a bit later in the early hours and the shifting color of the evening clouds reminds us that the earth is slowly moving away from the sun. Nature does have a rhythm to it that reminds us of the changes that occur as we travel through life and of the matters we need to accomplish on our journey.

Among those who feel that summer is going by too quickly are certainly our children and young people who are returning to school. There is a time for play, a time for work and a time to learn. Youth brings with it a natural ability to learn and, as the summer days change over to fall, nature reminds young minds that they need to be nourished.

