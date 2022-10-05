Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Every Sunday, thousands of people gather in St. Peter’s Square to see and hear the Holy Father. On this occasion, the pope presents a simple message to the crowd and imparts his pontifical blessing upon them. At the conclusion of this gathering, the pope recites the Angelus prayer with the people. Pope Francis has great devotion to this wonderful prayer of which he has said, “The Angelus prayer is a beautiful popular expression of the faith. It is a simple prayer, recited at three specific times during the day. It thus punctuates the rhythm of our daily activities: in the morning, at midday and at sunset. But it is an important prayer. I encourage each of you to recite it along with the Hail Mary. It reminds us of a luminous event which transforms history: the Incarnation, the moment when the Son of God became man in Jesus of Nazareth.” October is the month of the rosary, the month of the Hail Mary, and it is an appropriate time to reflect upon the Angelus and the richness of its message within our lives.

It is not easy to trace the history of the Angelus. It is generally believed to have been associated with the monastic custom of reciting three Hail Marys at the six o’clock evening bell. The Angelus goes back at least seven centuries and has become an extremely popular prayer which unites all who pray it to a contemplative life no matter where they may be. Many of us can remember the church bells tolling at 6 a.m., 12 noon and 6 p.m. to remind us of the prayer. The bells could be heard in rural areas as well as large cities, but the practice of tolling the bells is becoming less and less common. However, the rhythm of the praying of the Angelus, with the depth of its meaning, is a simple but mystical way of putting us in touch with the central belief of our faith as well as the order which God has put into His creation.

