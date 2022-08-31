Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

We are very blessed in the Diocese of Palm Beach with a dedicated and effective ministry of Catholic Charities. We have a new director of this office, Mrs. Ellen T. Wayne, who has vast experience with Catholic Charities as former regional director of the Office of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Rochester, New York. We are pleased to offer her a very warm welcome as she will use her many talents and insights to continue the work of Catholic Charities within our Diocese. This is a good time to reflect upon the mission of Catholic Charities, which is one that is always needed and ever-deepening.

Christ’s concerns were for people in spiritual need, those who could not take care of themselves and those who needed an advocate. He came into the world to save all of us and to bring us back to God. Jesus continually made clear that, “Those who are well do not need a physician, but sick people do” (Mt 9:12). Jesus came for the sick, the poor, the suffering and the lost. He emphasized, “I did not come to call the righteous but sinners” (Mt 9:13). The pages of the Gospel are filled with accounts of Jesus looking after the sick and asking His disciples to do the same. Even when He was tired and went off by Himself to pray, the sick were always a priority for Jesus.

