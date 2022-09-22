Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Sunday, Sept. 25, is significant as it marks Priesthood Sunday, a day initiated by Serra International to reflect upon and affirm the role of priests within the United States. As we celebrate Priesthood Sunday this year, we do so in the context of the beginning of the three-year period of Eucharistic Revival within our country as called for by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. This certainly is a fitting time to reflect upon the unique role of the priest as the celebrant of the Eucharist and to understand it more deeply as essential to their lives as well as to our own. The Eucharist is the center of the life of the Church, and all of the many activities of the lives of our priests, including the celebration of the other sacraments, flow to and from the Eucharist. The Eucharist enables all of us to grow more intensely in our relationship to Christ and to each other. The Eucharist joins us, no matter what our particular vocation and situation in life may be.

I am deeply grateful to all of our priests for the ministry that they carry out within our diocese. I personally thank them for their unique role among us as the celebrant of the Eucharist as well as for all of the many other ministries which they so generously carry out. The Diocese of Palm Beach is blessed with a diverse and talented presbyterate who, despite the many challenges that we face today, do so in a manner that reveals to us the face of Jesus Christ. I am always pleased when I visit a parish and hear the gratitude and affirmation of the people of the parish for their priests. One of the top priorities of my ministry as a bishop is to assist priests and support them as best I can in the ministry that we carry out together. I consider myself blessed to be part of the presbyterate of the Diocese of Palm Beach as I am to be among the people of this great diocese.

