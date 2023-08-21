CARMELITES-WON'T-RECOGNIZE-BISHOP

Sister Teresa Agnes Gerlach, of Jesus Crucified, former prioress of the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington, Texas, and Bishop Michael F. Olson of Fort Worth are pictured in an undated combination photo. The monastery appears to have released a statement Aug. 18, under the signature of "the Reverend Mother Prioress and Chapter" declaring the community will no longer recognize the authority of the Bishop of Fort Worth, and will, at the same time, embrace "older forms of the Roman rite according to the traditional Discalced Carmelite usages" in their liturgical worship. (OSV News photo/courtesy Matthew Bobo/Bob Roller)

Bishop Michael F. Olson of Fort Worth said Aug. 19 that a community of Carmelites in his diocese, and their prioress in particular, may have incurred excommunication after posting a letter online Aug. 18 saying their community no longer recognizes his authority, claiming that he has interfered with and humiliated them since initiating an investigation into their prioress in late April.

In his statement to the faithful, Bishop Olson noted that many people, including himself, have relied on the prayers of the Carmelites of the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington, and that the nuns' rejection of his authority as bishop and pontifical commissary "has hurt me as a friend and as the bishop because of the deep wound this has cut in our unity as the Diocese of Fort Worth."

