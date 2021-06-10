Delray Beach | Victoria Williamson, a graduating senior from Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Delray Beach, was selected from a group of seven nominees as the winner of this year’s St. Timothy Award, June 6.
Each year, the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry encourages each diocese throughout the nation to recognize a member of its local young church who lives out an authentic Catholic faith and who takes an active role in the missionary life of their church.
The Diocese of Palm Beach typically confers the St. Timothy Award and Scholarship to a graduating high school senior who fulfills the four criteria of the award: to live as a missionary disciple, a guiding light to Christ for their peers; to demonstrate Gospel values through prayer, the sacraments and service to others; to exhibit Christian leadership in parish, school and community settings; and to witness their faith to others by living an authentically Catholic moral life.
Cecilia Carroll, director of Faith Formation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, nominated Victoria for “the kind and generous young lady” she has grown into, and for how active she is in the community and parish.
“Victoria is an excellent role model for her contemporaries as well as the younger children in the parish,” Carroll said. “In the 10 years I have known her, I have watched her faithfully attend Mass as a young child with her parents and siblings, and become an altar server, lector, Eucharistic minister, and peer leader of the parish youth group.”
The award is derived from the words in 1 Timothy 4:12, “Do not let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.” Andy Baker, coordinator for Youth and Young Adult Ministry of the Diocese of Palm Beach, said Victoria’s personal attributes reflect the words of St. Timothy.
“Victoria is not just a model for the young church, she is a model for how Christ calls each of us to share in his mission. Pope Francis in his letter to the young church, Christ is Alive, proclaims young people to be the Church now. Not tomorrow, not when they graduate college or get married, but the Church now, today, right this very minute. He calls all of us here to accompany them on their journey, to mentor them in the faith so that they can, like Victoria, be his beacon of light, of hope and of love to the world around them.”
As a recent high school graduate, Victoria is looking forward to using her awarded scholarship towards attending the University of Florida in the fall. She was able to tour the campus shortly after her acceptance, and she enjoyed visiting the university’s Newman Center.
“I met the priest who manages the center and we spoke about the involvement opportunities there. It was great to see other young people supporting each other in their faith,” Victoria said.
LIVING AS A MISSIONARY DISCIPLE
Victoria continued a practice she had learned in her confirmation classes and started an informal Scripture study with a group of her friends. Prior to the pandemic, they would each highlight a section of scripture in the Bible, write down thoughts and inspirations, and then exchange the notes and the bibles with each other. Victoria and her friends maintained the practice during the COVID-19 lockdown via technology, each reading a different Scripture passage and then sharing with the group what the passage means to them and how to live out the message in their daily lives.
Carroll shared that Victoria has a friend in the group who suffers with anxiety. To help and comfort her friend, Victoria would search for Bible verses that were about finding calm and peace in God’s abundant love; she would encourage her friend to pray and hand her worries over to God. The friend later acknowledged that looking back over those verses really helped when she was feeling overwhelmed or lost.
DEMONSTRATING GOSPEL VALUES
“Victoria reminds me of the Good Samaritan parable,” Carroll said. “She goes out of her way to support and assist others. As a mentor to new altar servers, she explains the importance of the altar server tasks as they relate to the sacrifice of the Mass.”
Carroll added as a lector, Victoria studies the readings in context with the entire chapter or book in order to understand the historical context and the broader message. “This helps her authentically proclaim the Scripture with presence and authority,” she added.
The director of Faith Formation said when Victoria serves as a Eucharistic minister, she is visibly engaged in the Mass and maintains a prayerful attitude that is reflected in her behavior.
“As she says, she wants to help others fully experience the sacrament. Having spent time with Victoria outside of my role at the parish, I have witnessed her involve her family in prayer,” Carroll said.
CHRISTIAN LEADERSHIP
Victoria served as the peer leader of the high school youth group, Catholics in Action. In this role she is responsible for planning the content and activities for the meeting, which she accomplished by engaging the other members with relevant topics relatable to them. The students would discuss Scripture and Catholic social teaching and, with guidance from the adults, try to apply these values to their lives and experiences. The students planned fund-raising activities and light-hearted social activities to encourage boding among the group.
Victoria is also a volunteer at West Boca Medical Center where she is available to assists patients with non-clinical needs and support office efficiency. She volunteered in the newborn nursery; a role reserved for the most responsible of teen volunteers.
A WITNESS OF HER FAITH
“Victoria always maintains a very respectful attitude towards others and encourages, by her example, people to behave in a like manner,” Carroll said. “She is a modest young woman who, for all her accomplishments, is very humble and down-to-earth. She is a mentor and good example to her younger sister and her friends. She cares for the environment and makes prudent choices from the activities in which she participates, to the way in which she dresses, to her comportment at Mass and functions outside of church.” n
To learn about the Youth and Young Adult Ministry of the Palm Beach Diocese, visit diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/marriage-family-life-faith-formation-youth-ministry/youth-young-adult-ministry or visit www.Facebook.com/DiocesePBFamilyLife.
