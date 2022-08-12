PLB School 2

Norma Asencio, a licensed mental health counselor, offers a presentation about the objectives of the School of Christian Formation and its instructors.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  As the School of Christian Formation prepared for the start of its 2022-23 year, Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the school, thanked teachers, parish coordinators and others at a dinner Aug. 3, 2022, at the cathedral hall.

“Thank you, my beloved teachers, because without you I can do nothing. Our School of Christian Formation cannot exist,” said Father Bermúdez, who also expressed appreciation for the pastors who open their parishes to the program’s classes, and Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, who supports the efforts to educate and evangelize adults through the school.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito speaks at the start of the School of Christian Formation teacher appreciation dinner Aug. 3, 2022, at the cathedral hall in Palm Beach Gardens.

