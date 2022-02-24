PALM BEACH GARDENS | A series of listening sessions is scheduled in the Diocese of Palm Beach to encourage discussion and engagement as the Catholic Church moves toward the worldwide Synod of Bishops on synodality in October 2023.
The sessions will be from 7-8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., on the following dates and locations:
• Thursday, March 10, Holy Name of Jesus, Trinity Center, 345 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach.
• Monday, March 14, St. Lucie, parish hall, 280 S.W. Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie.
• Thursday, March 24, Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, Family Life Center, 9999 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens.
• Tuesday, March 29, St. Jude, Mount Carmel Hall, 21689 Toledo Road, Boca Raton.
• A session in Spanish is set for Thursday, March 17, in the Family Life Center of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N. Military Trail.
Cathy Loh, director of the diocesan Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry, who is coordinating the local synod work, said it’s a two-year process, with Phase 1 occurring at the diocesan level.
She said Pope Francis and other Vatican officials offered guidelines on how to conduct this phase, along with questions to prompt interaction, “but they emphasized that we should remain open to the movement of the Holy Spirit. Every diocese won’t look exactly like the next one. We need to prayerfully discern how the Holy Spirit is leading us in our respective dioceses.”
As the pope and Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito have said, the goal of the synod process isn’t to gather ideas on how to change church dogma or doctrine. But when you ask people their opinion, they will inevitably weigh in on current issues in the church, Loh said.
“The Vatican suggested using sacred art or Scripture, something to bring people together spiritually, to invite the Holy Spirit and guide the process,” she said. “So, we selected the Emmaus story because it’s about walking together, about Jesus accompanying the two disciples on their journey. Jesus opens the Scriptures to them in reference to himself, and they realize that their hearts are burning because he is speaking the truth.”
The Bible story of the resurrected Jesus walking on the road to Emmaus (Lk 24:13-35) ties in with the meaning of synodality in the church, which is journeying together, guided by the Holy Spirit.
“Enlightened by the word of God and united in prayer, we will be able to discern the processes to seek God’s will and pursue the pathways to which God calls us – towards deeper communion, fuller participation and greater openness to fulfilling our mission in the world,” according to the Vatican’s preparatory document.
Bishop Barbarito asked that there be wide participation in the diocesan phase of the synod and use of the diocesan website. All of the synod information is on the website, inviting individuals, parishes and other local groups to participate, by holding their own sessions and responding by the end of February, or by participating in the diocesan-led sessions in March.
Loh hopes that the listening sessions will be practical, meaningful and useful. The meetings will open with a prayer that was prayed before every session of the Second Vatican Council, that begins: “We stand before You, Holy Spirit, as we gather together in Your Name.” The prayer, attributed to St. Isidore of Seville, has been used at church councils, synods and other gatherings for hundreds of years.
Participants at the listening sessions, who will be asked to address about 15 questions, are requested to register ahead of time to help organizers arrange for small discussion groups and have enough materials on hand.
“Those who don’t feel like they want to come into a group setting or they can’t make any of those dates, for whatever reason, are invited to go on the website (www.DiocesePB.org) to respond,” Loh said.
She views the sessions as “taking the temperature of the people in the Diocese of Palm Beach and seeing where they are, whether they feel connected to the church, and what their faith journey looks like.”
“Is the church accompanying them? Do they feel that the church – whatever that means to them personally, perhaps their pastor, or fellow parishioners, or specific ministries in the parish – is the parish meeting their needs and meeting the needs of people they know?” she said.
“The synod process provides people with the opportunity to be heard, and that’s key. They need to know that their needs are important enough that they’re heard,” Loh added.
The task of Loh and her team will be to gather all of the responses and write a diocesan report in April that will be submitted to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in May.
With all of the diocesan reports in hand, the USCCB will then assemble its own report that will be sent to the Vatican, along with reports from bishops’ conferences all over the world. The Vatican’s report will be used to direct discussions at the global Synod of Bishops in fall 2023.
Loh reiterated that the listening sessions and synod are not about changing the teaching of the Catholic Church. “It’s about how can we all help each other experience our faith in a deeper way and grow in our faith?”
For more information about the synod process and how to register for a listening session, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/synod.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.