PALM BEACH GARDENS | Women and men discerning life as consecrated religious or ordained clergy embody the future of the Catholic Church. Their commitment to the Church’s mission is a source of hope for the faithful.
Supporting that discernment is the focus of the Diocese of Palm Beach’s Office of Vocations and Seminarians. Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, director of the office, envisions the vocations program as accompanying those contemplating their future ministry in the church. He is thankful for the generous support of parishioners through the Diocesan Services Appeal.
“I know the seminarians are very grateful. I was very grateful throughout my time in seminary,” he said. “Throughout my time in seminary there was a great indebtedness toward the people of the diocese because I was very aware that I didn’t merit this.”
Father Daza-Jaller is aware that different dioceses have varying abilities to fund their priestly formation programs. In some areas of the country, seminarians have to pay some of their educational costs. In bygone days, “oftentimes they would work in the summer to be able to pay for the seminary. But, in those days, seminary was a few hundred bucks a semester or something like that.”
Now, seminary tuition alone is about $27,000 per year, he said, which is much more than a typical summer job could cover. “The prospect of having even a part-time job while you’re in seminary is just unrealistic,” Father Daza-Jaller said.
Thanks to DSA donors and the generosity of Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, all tuition and room and board costs for diocesan seminarians are fully covered. The diocese also provides medical insurance for the seminarians, pays for part of their auto insurance and gives them a monthly stipend of $200 for personal expenses, Father Daza-Jaller said.
“No one is becoming rich on the stipend, but then again you have everything you need at the seminary,” he said. Seminarians also receive financial assistance from groups like the Knights of Columbus, Serra Club and Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, he added.
Life at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, where all the seminarians for the diocese live and attend classes, is academically like any college campus, Father Daza-Jaller said. The students keep their own schedule, with coursework depending on their class year and electives.
Then there is the spiritual component, which includes morning Mass, evening prayer, and community and formation events outside of class time. Each student has a house job that they’re assigned, such as cleaning classrooms, washing dishes, planning liturgies or serving in the sacristy.
There is also free time, allowing the young men to exercise, go to a movie, meet friends or otherwise take a breather. “You have your own study time, your own personal prayer time on top of the community prayer times. So, when you put that all together, it’s a very full schedule,” he said.
According to Father Daza-Jaller, the total annual cost to educate a seminarian is between $40,000 and $50,000. Other funding that his office receives pays for retreats, vocation events at schools and parishes, ordination liturgies and other events. A portion is allocated to efforts helping women discern a call to religious life.
Sister Jadwiga Drapala of the Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ and consecrated virgin Simi Sahu, who work in Father Daza-Jaller’s office, walk with women who are considering a religious vocation.
“We’re looking at the possibility of doing a women’s discernment retreat,” he said. “I’ve already hosted men’s discernment retreats in the last two years. But one of the long-term goals – we haven’t set a date yet for our first one – is to eventually do a women’s discernment retreat as well. It would be sponsored by the diocese and funded by the DSA.”
With assistance from the DSA, Father Daza-Jaller’s office has been able to meet the needs of men and women seeking future roles in the Church. As for men pursuing the diocesan priesthood, offering a “full scholarship” in the seminary “gives a man just that peace of mind that I can fully devote myself to my studies, to my prayer and to preparing to serve the people of God in the future,” he said.
“It does give both the ones who are discerning and beginning the process and the ones who are in seminary. It gives them a lot of freedom in being able to fully discern and be fully formed as priests.”
Thanks to the generosity of Diocesan Services Appeal donors, the vocations and priestly formation programs are supported by the Diocese of Palm Beach. The faithful’s participation in the appeal is a vital part of the diocese’s ability to provide these services. For more information about the diocesan Office of Vocations and Seminarians, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/vocations/. For details on the DSA and how to donate, go to www.DiocesePB/DSA.
