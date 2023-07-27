Notre Dame Camp Fort Pierce

The 2023 summer youth camp at Notre Dame Catholic Mission in Fort Pierce is in full swing. Father Yves Geffrard, mission administrator, is photographed in the front row with the participants.

FORT PIERCE | The 2023 summer youth camp at Notre Dame Catholic Mission Church is in full swing. Since 2010, the mission church has provided a joyful and safe oasis for children of working parishioners to play and grow in their faith during the summer, which is a gift to the diverse community.  

Youth coordinator Myrline Alcidor with camper Ricknael and Father Yves Geffrard, mission administrator. "I like to play basketball, and I love Jesus to infinity and beyond, and I want to be like Father Yves,” Ricknael said.
Three young participants, Jazara, left, Mahailey and Joleen, are enjoying the Notre Dame youth camp. Mahailey, said, ”I love summer camp because we need to love everybody, and I think this world is awesome. I think Jesus is awesome.”

Fifty campers are enjoying summer at the church’s youth camp. This year’s theme is taken from the Gospel of Matthew, 25:35-36: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me …”

