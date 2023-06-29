Loyala pantry

In the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola food pantry are, from left, Carol De Fabrique, manager Cathy Graham and Tom Lawlor. The facility helped 2,266 local households with food in 2022, representing 10,372 individuals.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Summertime presents challenges for food pantries operated by local Catholic communities. With the flock of snowbirds now up north enjoying cooler, less humid weather, food donations decrease in the summer, while families in south Florida are in greater need because their children are not being fed at school.

Other complications for parish food pantries are donors going on vacation and possibly fewer volunteers to serve those experiencing food insecurity. Cathy Graham, the volunteer food pantry manager at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, said the summer shortfalls are real, but the number of volunteers working at her facility is stable.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.