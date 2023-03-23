St. Vincent de Paul Seminary Focus 11

Sister Jadwiga Drapala speaks to some of the sixth-grade girls who visited the St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary campus March 14, 2023.
Father Daniel Daza-Jaller welcomes the sixth-graders from eight Catholic schools to St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary during an initial meeting March 14, 2023.

BOYNTON BEACH  |  More than 330 sixth-grade students from eight different Catholic schools visited St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach March 14. 

Invited by the diocesan Office of Vocations and Seminarians, the students and their chaperones were from All Saints in Jupiter, St. Clare in North Palm Beach, St. Helen in Vero Beach, St. Joan of Arc in Boca Raton, St. Juliana in West Palm Beach, St. Luke in Palm Springs, Sacred Heart in Lake Worth and St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach. 

Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, director of vocations, center, is shown with women religious, seminarians and sixth-grade students in the seminary's main chapel March 14, 2023, for the Focus 11 event.

