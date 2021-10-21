FORT PIERCE | God works in mysterious ways. For Corey Heroux, being the principal of John Carroll High School, which she graduated from many years ago, has been a blessing. But it’s still a bit strange.
“It’s certainly something that I never anticipated,” she said. “If I had told my high school self that this is where I would end up, I would be stunned. But it has been such a beautiful journey.”
Heroux, who just began her fourth year as principal of John Carroll, 3402 Delaware Ave., Fort Pierce, said more than 50 percent of its employees are alumni of the school.
“I think it speaks to people’s love for John Carroll and a desire to be a part of a community that gave them a lot as students,” she said. “So many of us have similar stories where we never thought that we would even be back in this area of Florida. There’s just such a pull to this place.”
Perhaps those ties contribute to the family atmosphere on the campus.
“I like to tell parents that students are called by name here,” Heroux said. “We’re small enough that we can know every student well, and we can really walk with them on their journey through high school.”
John Carroll High School has 370 students, with 72 percent of them receiving some type of tuition assistance, according to its annual report.
She is proud to say that enrollment is growing. “We grew from last year, even during COVID, and I think that’s a real testament to our faculty and staff, that commitment to a high-level education no matter the challenges.”
Jayne Platts, communications specialist at the school, said John Carroll’s AP Capstone program represents its highest academic level.
“In the summer, we got last year’s results back, and we excelled past the state and global rates,” she said.
Heroux affirmed that AP Capstone is the school’s most rigorous academic program, which aims to develop critical-thinking skills that are necessary in college and today’s – and tomorrow’s – demanding workplaces.
She said there are about 20 students in the AP Capstone program, split between AP Seminar and AP Research classes.
“They have to have passing scores on four additional AP (advanced placement) courses on top of AP Seminar and AP Research, so they’re really being exposed to high-level work in all of their classes,” Heroux explained. “So, the Capstone is really that – the capstone on the top of the work that they’re doing across all of their classes.
“It’s also a highly collaborative program,” she added. “So, they’re working a lot with teams and partners, a lot of peer review. I think that collaboration is also key to their success, learning from each other.”
Despite concerns about whether she would have the time amid her busy administrative schedule, Heroux is teaching the AP Research class.
“It’s why I went into education in the first place,” she said. “I loved being in the classroom, I loved being with young people. It has been a beautiful part of my days this year, probably the high point of my day.”
Platts pointed out that, while academic excellence is important at John Carroll, athletics is also emphasized. “We strive to offer a good mix of academics and athletics while also emphasizing our Catholic identity,” she said.
John Carroll offers 22 sports, and Platts said it’s the only school in the area with a full-time athletic trainer, Kathy Nesmith, whose work will be enhanced with the construction of a new field house on the campus.
The field house will feature a weight room, turf practice area for speed and agility training, larger space for Nesmith, and a wrap-around porch designed to serve as VIP seating for athletic competitions and an event space.
Heroux said athletic director Mickey Groody approached her and Father Thomas Barrett, school president, about building a field house that would support the full range of athletic programs, in which 64 percent of John Carroll students participate.
After getting their permission to discuss it with local community partners, the project began taking shape. Heroux said the field house is viewed as an investment in all of the school’s athletes, upgrading facilities to match the excellence on the field. The building should be completed in the spring, Platts said.
One unique aspect of the field house is that it will be available for use by alumni of the school. Heroux said she envisions former John Carroll students coming back to exercise during college breaks.
“I think it’s just a great way to stay connected, and right now one of our goals is to re-engage with alumni of all ages,” she said.
Those strong connections will be vital as the high school launches The John Carroll Fund, formerly known as the Annual Giving Campaign, to raise money for tuition assistance and pressing capital needs. School leaders aim to make sure their facilities match the high-quality work occurring inside.
“I’m so excited about some of the things we have in the works for the next few years,” Heroux said.
For more information about John Carroll High School, visit www.johncarrollhigh.com or call 772-464-5200.
